1-min read

Seven of Marriage Party Die in Accident in Chhattisgarh

The victims were travelling from Bhulsi to Amera in a pick-up truck.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Balrampur: Seven members of a marriage party were killed while 11 others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle in
Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district Friday, police said.

The victims were travelling from Bhulsi to Amera in a pick-up truck.

The speeding vehicle overturned near Dharagaon village, a police official said. The injured have been shifted to Ambikarpur district hospital, he added.
