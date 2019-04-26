English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven of Marriage Party Die in Accident in Chhattisgarh
The victims were travelling from Bhulsi to Amera in a pick-up truck.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Balrampur: Seven members of a marriage party were killed while 11 others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle in
Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district Friday, police said.
The victims were travelling from Bhulsi to Amera in a pick-up truck.
The speeding vehicle overturned near Dharagaon village, a police official said. The injured have been shifted to Ambikarpur district hospital, he added.
