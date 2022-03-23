Seven Peacocks Found Dead in Tamil Nadu's Erode, Investigation On

Seven peacocks were found dead in a private land near Perundurai here on Wednesday, officials said. According to forest officials, they received information early morning about peacock carcasses lying in the land at Seenapuram near Perundurai.

They said the land, belonging to Kannan, has some crops and some persons crossing the area noticed that the birds were lying dead there. Officials are conducting an investigation and also interrogating the land owner.

Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is the national bird of India. The forest officials said some poultry were found dead in the same land a few days ago.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.