Seven Policemen among 101 New Coronavirus Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Seven personnel of Magam police station in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday test positive for coronavirus. Although police officials say these cops were already quarantined based on their screening on May 21, the station has been closed for entry or exit.

About 115 cops have tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir valley alone so far.

On Tuesday 101 persons tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir -- 54 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir. The daily media bulletin showed only 91 positive but later 10 more were detected positive from SKIMS Srinagar laboratory.

Sixteen samples tested positive from Baramullah district but six of them were retests of members of a family from Hard Ichloo area of Tangmarg who came positive again after turning negative and being discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, with 101 new cases and one death on Tuesday, the tally of positive cases has reached 1,769. Out of these 912 are active and 24 patients have died so far.