1-MIN READ

Seven Returnees from Chennai Test Covid-19 Positive in Nagaland, State Tally Rises to 43

A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at Dimapur railway station. (PTI Photo)

A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at Dimapur railway station. (PTI Photo)

The train brought back 1,328 residents of the state who were stranded in different parts of Tamil Nadu due to the nationwide lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Seven returnees from Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 43, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the seven, four are from Kohima and three from Dimapur, he said. "Samples of persons, all returnees from Chennai, have tested COVID-19 positive," the minister said in a tweet.

All of them had returned to the Northeastern state on May 22 by a Shramik Special train.

The train brought back 1,328 residents of the state who were stranded in different parts of Tamil Nadu due to the nationwide lockdown.

Of the 43 patients undergoing treatment at various COVID-19-dedicated hospitals in the state, 25 are in Dimapur, 13 in Kohima and five in Tuensang.

So far no deaths due to the deadly virus have been reported in the state since the detection of the first COVID-19 patient in Nagaland on May 25.


