English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Rohingya Muslims to be Deported to Myanmar Today, UN Says Violation of International Law
This is for the first time that Rohingya Muslims would be sent back to Myanmar from India. They would be deported via Moreh border post in Tengnoupal district, around 100 km from Indo-Myanmar border.
Image for representation. (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Guwahati: Seven Rohingya immigrants were taken from Assam to Manipur on Wednesday to be deported to their home country Myamnar on Thursday.
This is for the first time that Rohingya Muslims would be sent back to Myanmar from India. They would be deported via Moreh border post in Tengnoupal district, which is just over a kilometre from the Indo-Myanmar border.
Officials said the immigrants were held by security forces on the outskirts of Silchar in Assam in July 2012, and were kept at the detention centre since then on charges of illegal entry.
The deportation exercise is being carried out by the government despite the United Nations Special Rapporteur on racism flagging concerns that their ‘forcible return’ could lead to ‘refoulement’ - the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they are liable to be subjected to persecution - which is in violation of international law.
“Given the ethnic identity of the men, this is a flagrant denial of their right to protection and could amount to refoulement,” said Tendayi Achiume, the UN Special Rapporteur on racism.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to accord urgent hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Bhushan against the deportation of the Rohingya immigrants.
Additional SP of Cachar, Rakesh Reddy, who is monitoring the deportation exercise is accompanying the refugees to Manipur. Consular access had been granted to Myanmar government that verified the identities of the seven men.
“It is a routine exercise. I have personally spoken with Manipur DGP and exchanged necessary matter to facilitate the process,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, additional director general, Border Organisation.
Sources said the Rohingya immigrants had earlier claimed they hail from Faida district in Myanmar, though there is no such district in the country.
An international report quoted a press release issued from Geneva stating that the men are from Kyauk Daw township in central Rakhine state. However, Kyauktaw in northwestern Rakhine state is a predominantly Buddhist township.
Often, Rohingyas have been found to be entering India from three townships in Myanmar – Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung in Northeastern Rakhine state that borders Bangladesh.
This is for the first time that Rohingya Muslims would be sent back to Myanmar from India. They would be deported via Moreh border post in Tengnoupal district, which is just over a kilometre from the Indo-Myanmar border.
Officials said the immigrants were held by security forces on the outskirts of Silchar in Assam in July 2012, and were kept at the detention centre since then on charges of illegal entry.
The deportation exercise is being carried out by the government despite the United Nations Special Rapporteur on racism flagging concerns that their ‘forcible return’ could lead to ‘refoulement’ - the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they are liable to be subjected to persecution - which is in violation of international law.
“Given the ethnic identity of the men, this is a flagrant denial of their right to protection and could amount to refoulement,” said Tendayi Achiume, the UN Special Rapporteur on racism.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to accord urgent hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Bhushan against the deportation of the Rohingya immigrants.
Additional SP of Cachar, Rakesh Reddy, who is monitoring the deportation exercise is accompanying the refugees to Manipur. Consular access had been granted to Myanmar government that verified the identities of the seven men.
“It is a routine exercise. I have personally spoken with Manipur DGP and exchanged necessary matter to facilitate the process,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, additional director general, Border Organisation.
Sources said the Rohingya immigrants had earlier claimed they hail from Faida district in Myanmar, though there is no such district in the country.
An international report quoted a press release issued from Geneva stating that the men are from Kyauk Daw township in central Rakhine state. However, Kyauktaw in northwestern Rakhine state is a predominantly Buddhist township.
Often, Rohingyas have been found to be entering India from three townships in Myanmar – Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung in Northeastern Rakhine state that borders Bangladesh.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos Rue Missed Chances as FC Pune City Take Deserving Draw
- Pakistani Fan Rizla Rehan Humbled by Ravi Shastri’s Gesture
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji to Team Up With Aamir Khan?
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...