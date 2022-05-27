7 Dead, 19 Grievously Injured After Vehicle Carrying 26 Soldiers Skids Off, Falls into Gorge in Ladakh

A devastating accident in the Turtuk sector on Friday claimed the lives of seven soldiers and left 19 others grievously injured. The mishap took place when a vehicle carrying 26 soldiers skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Shyok river in Ladakh, officials said.

“A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif when around 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river causing injuries to all occupants,” an official statement reads.

Following the incident, all 26 individuals were evacuated to a field hospital in Partapuwhere. “Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well,” it added.

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to field hospital in Partapur, officials said. Later, all 19 injured soldiers were air lifted to Chandigarh by C-17 Globemaster.

