Seven States To Start Artificial Insemination For Goats

In India, cows and buffalos are considered as the major source for milk production, but now goats will also play an important role in milk production in the country and become a main source of income for the small farmers. To achieve this milestone, governments of seven states have collaborated with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan (DUVASU) to breed better quality meat and milk producing goats.

The Governments of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Rajasthan in association with DUVASU Mathura are working to promote goat farming in their respective states. Meanwhile, states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have started work on artificial insemination on goats.

Mukul Anand, Assistant Professor, DUVASU Mathura talking to News 18 said, “For the first time frozen goat semen production station in the veterinary university. The university will work to improve the quality of goat breed for this the university has acquired 104 best genotype goats. State government and goat breeders are provided with the semen.”

BS Rangi, Joint Director, Haryana Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, said, “Haryana is the first state which is focusing on artificial insemination of goats and has started a pilot project. We are going to start insemination centers in districts according to the population of goats.”

He further added that DUVASU trained field officers will meet goat breeders to identify the breed being reared by them. “Goat breeders would be provided guidance on goat breeding for both milk and meat producing animals,” added the director.

Rangi further added that the state government this year has a special budget for goats. Earlier the state government sanctioned a budget for improving cow and buffalo qualities.

According to veterinary experts, quality goat breeds like Jamunapar, Beetal and Sirohi give four liters of milk every day and give birth to at least three kids in a year. If breeders breed quality goats it will increase their yearly income.

