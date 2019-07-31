Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Wednesday by Sri Lankan naval personnel off Neduntheevu for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters, a Fisheries Department official said here.

The fishermen from Pudukottai district had put out to the sea in two boats and were fishing near Neduntheevu when Lankan navy personnel arrested them, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said.

The fishermen claimed one of the boats had developed a snag and strayed into the Lankan waters. When fishermen from the other boat attempted to rescue them, Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and detained them.

Later, the fishermen were taken to Kangesanthurai. On Sunday, seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Lankan naval personnel off Neduntheevu for allegedly

fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.