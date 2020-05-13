INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Seven Test Covid-19 Positive in Rapid PCR Tests, Being Tested Again: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant said that a second round of confirmatory tests of samples drawn from all seven persons was underway.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
Share this:

Seven people - six members of a family who had travelled to Goa from Mumbai and a truck driver from Gujarat - have preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19 in the initial round of rapid tests, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said that all the seven cases were "imported" and there was no fear of community transmission in Goa.

Sawant said that a second round of confirmatory tests of samples drawn from all seven persons was underway.

"Today, six persons from a Goan family living in Mumbai, who had arrived in Goa by car, tested positive in their rapid PCR tests. They were already in our quarantine centre. We have sent samples for confirmatory test at the Goa Medical College. If the confirmatory tests are positive, we will send all six of them to the Covid hospital," Sawant said, adding the family had not contacted any person and had driven straight from the state's road border to the quarantine centre, as per mandated norms.

"A driver from Gujarat, who came to Goa today in a vehicle, felt the symptoms today and he informed us. The symptoms are visible. His rapid PCR test is also confirmed, we have sent it for confirmatory test," Sawant said. The persons who were contacted by the truck driver have already been quarantined, he also said.

"We are waiting for confirmatory tests," the Chief Minister said.

Goa has been declared as a green zone by the Central government after the state did not see a single active Covid-19 case since the first week of April.

Goa had recorded seven Covid-19 positive cases, all of which were treated and later tested negative.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading