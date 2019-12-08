Seven UP Policemen Suspended for Negligence of Duty after Unnao Rape Victim's Death
The seven cops were suspended shortly after the Unnao rape victim was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: Taking cognizance of the death of the Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to burn injuries at a Delhi hospital, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended seven policemen for negligence of duty.
"Ajay Kumar Tripathi, SHO of Unnao's Bihar police station, along with six other police personnel, has been suspended, for negligence during duty in connection with the death of rape victim," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.
The development comes hours after the last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim were performed at her native village here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.
She was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family, where the mausoleum (mazaar) of her grandparents is situated.
A large number of local residents and officials were present. Villagers from all walks of life paid their last respects.
