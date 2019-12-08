Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Seven UP Policemen Suspended for Negligence of Duty after Unnao Rape Victim's Death

The seven cops were suspended shortly after the Unnao rape victim was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Seven UP Policemen Suspended for Negligence of Duty after Unnao Rape Victim's Death
Image for representation.

Lucknow: Taking cognizance of the death of the Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to burn injuries at a Delhi hospital, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended seven policemen for negligence of duty.

"Ajay Kumar Tripathi, SHO of Unnao's Bihar police station, along with six other police personnel, has been suspended, for negligence during duty in connection with the death of rape victim," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

The development comes hours after the last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim were performed at her native village here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

She was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family, where the mausoleum (mazaar) of her grandparents is situated.

A large number of local residents and officials were present. Villagers from all walks of life paid their last respects.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram