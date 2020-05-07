INDIA

Seven Workers Fall Ill after Inhaling Poisonous Gas In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

A father rushes to take his child for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)

The factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which only came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Raipur: Seven workers fell ill after inhaling some poisonous gas at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.


The incident occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank on Wednesday evening, Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh told PTI.

However, the factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which only came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police, he said. The mill had remained shut ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced and the cleaning work was underway to resume operations, the official said.

The workers were admitted to a local hospital, from where three were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition, he said.


A team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Singh said, adding that a case will be registered soon.

Similarly, at least ten people were killed, including a six-year-old, and nearly 5,000 fell sick after a chemical gas leaked from a plastic manufacturing unit of LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalapatnam near Visakhapatnam.

