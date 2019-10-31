Seven-year-old Boy Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Vellore

A day after the death of a four-year-old boy in Vellore due to dengue, another child, aged seven, succumbed to the deadly disease in the nearing Ambur area.

Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS) K.S.T. Suresh said the boy, named A Harish, died of dengue at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) around 11.30 am, the New Indian Express reported. The cause of death is pulmonary haemorrhage, he added.

Failure in recognising the disease led to Harish’s death. The health department’s enquiry into the matter revealed that the boy, Harish, had been suffering from fever for over five days. The doctor who first attended the boy did not follow the protocol set for treating dengue. The report also mentioned that department will write to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council seeking action against the doctor.

Harish was taken to a private hospital in Madhanur, Ambur, on the first day of fever. However, he was treated as out-patient for three days. Nonetheless, when the temperature did not go down on the fourth day, which was on Tuesday, Harish was taken to the Gudiyatham government hospital.

Doctors referred him to GVMCH, where he died. The report also stated that Harish’s relatives expressed their anger by staging a ‘road roko’ near Agaram demanding compensation. Ambur tahsildar Ramesh pacified them and promised serious action against the guilty.

The district has witnessed five dengue deaths in a span of over two weeks, and all the victims were in the 4-12 age group.

Dengue is fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighbourhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.

