Minor Girl Killed on Her Way to School after UP Roadways Bus Hits Scooter in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl was killed when the scooter she was riding pillion on was hit by a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus in Northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said on Saturday.

Divya Raghav, a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni, was a class I student of a private school in Durgapuri, they said.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 7:15 am when she was on the way to her school with her mother.

"The mother was riding the scooter and was dropping the girl to school. In Jyoti Nagar area, a UP Roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind after which they fell on the road," the officer said, adding that the girl was severely injured and lost consciousness.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the girl was declared brought dead while her mother is undergoing treatment, police said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The body was handed over to the family after the conduct of the post-mortem at GTB Hospital, a senior police officer said.

"The driver, who has been identified, fled the spot after leaving the vehicle behind. The bus has been seized and efforts are being made to arrest him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

