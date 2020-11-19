Seven-year-old Girl Raped by 14-year-old Boy in UP's Fatehpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy in a village in the Bindki police station area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening, and the boy has been detained, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

An FIR in this connection has been lodged and the victim admitted to a government hospital, where her condition is said to be serious, he said. Inspector Satyendra Singh, in-charge of Bindki, said the family members of the girl informed the police after she failed to return home and started looking for her.

She was later found in an unconscious state in a forest area nearby, he added.

