Several Anti-CAA Protesters Detained at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

The Young India Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various student bodies, had given a call for the march on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Several Anti-CAA Protesters Detained at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
Delhi Police personnel hold a candlelight protest at Delhi Police Headquarters. (PTI)

New Delhi: Several students were detained at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital after they arrived there to participate in a march against the new citizenship law.

Police said they did not have permission for the march to Parliament.

The Young India Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various student bodies, had given a call for the march on Tuesday. "We had submitted the application for permission on February 27. We were informed on Monday about the permission being rejected. It is a last-minute intimation," former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji, who is leading the march, said.

A student said the police were detaining the protesters even if they were assembling in smaller groups. "We will now proceed to Jantar Mantar," he said.

