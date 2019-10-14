Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Several Booked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Organising Bullock Cart Race

The FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 279 (rash driving on public way).

IANS

Updated:October 14, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Several Booked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Organising Bullock Cart Race
FIle photo of a state level bullock cart race/PTI Photo

Muzaffarnagar: An FIR has been lodged against several persons for organising and participating in a bullock cart race in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The race was held on Sunday.

The FIR at the Bhopa police station named 11 persons and included several unnamed persons also. The FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 279 (rash driving on public way).

The district administration had imposed a ban on the bullock cart race.

Muzaffarnagar Senior superintendent of police (SSP) , Abhishek Yadav, said that strict action would be taken against those who had violated the ban orders.

According to reports, the matter came to light when someone uploaded the video on the social media.

In the video, hundreds of bikers doing stunts can also be seen as bullock carts compete with each other on the road.

Traditionally, bullock cart race is a popular sport among locals in the district, but the local administration had banned it, citing threat to life and cruelty to animals as the reason.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram