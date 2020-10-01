Several Curbs Eased, But People Should Remain Cautious: Pondy Minister

Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Thursday appealed to the public to ensure that they remained cautious and adhered to the COVID-19 safety norms even though many of the curbs adopted during lockdown have been eased in the wake of guidelines issued by the Centre. Talking to reporters through video mode, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the increase in the number of pandemic cases in the union territory should be understood by the people.

“I fear that the occurrence of the pandemic calls for very careful behaviour. All the safety norms should be strictly followed and people should not think that easing of curbs gives them freedom to bid farewell to the safety protocols.” Rao said in his home constituency of Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, he had taken steps to ensure that school children were provided masks.

He said he had also requested the Department of Education in Puducherry to distribute two masks to each of the students in the union territory. “We should all think that the situation would escalate to a very serious level in the next one month and hence people should avoid being careless in observing the safety norms,” the Minister added.

