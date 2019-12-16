Several DU Students Boycott Exams against Police Action on Jamia Students, Hold Protests

New Delhi: Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.

Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered.

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.

At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams. However, a senior police officer said some students were stopping others from taking exams and police were there keeping a watch.

"We were at the campus just to keep a watch as some students were stopping others from taking exams," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). The officer also added that no student was detained and that they did not use force on anyone.

Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students. "I am the only one who has been detained at Maurice Nagar Police Station. There was a group of 60-70 students who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty against police action on Jamia students," Abhigyan, a student of Ramjas College claimed.PTI SLB BUN AMP

