Several Feared Dead After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in J&K’s Ramban

Several people are feared dead after a tempo carrying them fell into a deep gorge in Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The temp travellers had gone to offer condolences at the house of ASI Ghulam Hassan, who was killed in Monday’s terror attack in Srinagar. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot.

ASI Hassan and two other police personnel were killed after terrorists opened fire on a police bus in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. The two other deceased police personnel have been identified as Selection Grade Constable Safique Ali and Constable Rameez Ahmad.

While Hassan and Ali succumbed to their injuries on Monday night, constable Ahmad died on Tuesday morning.

Following the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought details and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel.

