UP: 22 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tractor-trolley Falls into Pond in Kanpur; PM Modi, CM Express Grief

At least 22 people were killed and several critically injured after a tractor-trolley, carrying about 50 people, overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening. The incident took place near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits when the vehicle was on its way to Ghatampur as the passengers were returning from Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur.

The police officials have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the incident and wished the injured people a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed anguish and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to use tractor-trolley only for agricultural works and freight and said it should not be used to transport passengers. Adityanath, who is personally monitoring the rescue operation, has sent senior ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ajit Pal to the accident site to oversee the rescue measures.

Those injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police. The CM has also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 as financial assistance to the injured.

Talking to news agency PTI, District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar said police and the district administration have been told to carry out the rescue operation and ensure all possible assistance to the victims. “An investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind the accident. The exact death toll will be shared with the media soon.”

Other political leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and BSP chief Mayawati have also expressed condolences over the mishap.

