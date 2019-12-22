Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Several Feared Trapped as Major Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Mumbai's Vile Parle

The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Several Feared Trapped as Major Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Mumbai's Vile Parle
Fire breaks out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai (Image tweeted by ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation.

There is no report of any casualties so far. The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.

He said at least 8-10 fire engines have reached the spot along with water tankers. "Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

