Several Feared Trapped as Major Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Mumbai's Vile Parle

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation.

There is no report of any casualties so far. The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.

He said at least 8-10 fire engines have reached the spot along with water tankers. "Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

