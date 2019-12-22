Several Feared Trapped as Major Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Mumbai's Vile Parle
The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.
Fire breaks out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai (Image tweeted by ANI)
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation.
There is no report of any casualties so far. The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.
He said at least 8-10 fire engines have reached the spot along with water tankers. "Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," he added.
(With PTI inputs)
