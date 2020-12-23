Several Hurt in Attack on DTCP Staff During Demolition Drive in Gurugram Village, 6 Booked

Six persons have been booked on the charge of pelting an anti-encroachment team with stones during a demolition drive at Kadarpur village in Gurugram district, police said on Wednesday.

While JCB drivers Rajbir and Powender suffered serious injuries, several DTCP officials too reported minor injuries, police said.

The police suspect that all the culprits are associated with area property dealers and a builder who had sold plots measuring 50, 100 and 150 square yards in the illegal colony.

Police detained a few villagers for allegedly obstructing government officials from performing their duties, including Gagraj Dayma, Inderjeet, Ajay Kumar, Arvind, Amarnath, and Dharmender.

As per the police complaint filed by District Town and Country Planner (DTCP) RS Batth, the departmental team led by him had gone to Kadarpur around 10 am on Tuesday along with earthmovers and police.

It razed nearly 30 under-construction structures coming up on around 20 acres of agricultural land in violation of the government rules and regulations but was attacked by hundreds of villagers.

"We had served notices to the said builder to stop developing the illegal colony but he didn't care to reply and continued to construct buildings on the agricultural land. Similar drives will continue in future as well. We will not allow anyone to construct illegal buildings in the city," Batth said.