Several Indian Railways Trains Cancelled, Diverted as Heavy Rain Continues; Check Full List

Indian Railways has announced the cancellation, diversion and short termination of several train owing several factor including derailment of loco between Sonalium – Kulem, landslide between Dudh Sagar – Caranzol and near Pune, worsening condition of Vashist River Bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe and due to water flowing above track between Alnavar – Londa.

The rail traffic in the rain-hit Chiplun city in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district was expected to be restored later in the day, after a damaged track on the Konkan Railway (KR) line is repaired, an official said on Friday. Incessant rains and resultant flooding have washed out the ballast below the railway tracks and embankment in several patches between Chiplun and Kamathe section, said L K Verma, chief spokesperson of KR.

The KR suspended the traffic between Chiplun and Kamathe sections from the early hours of Thursday, as a precautionary measure after the water level in Vashishti river rose over the danger mark.

Following this, several trains were regulated at various stations including Dadar-Sawantwadi special at Chiplun station. Dadar-Sawantwadi Road daily special train, which had been held up at Chiplun station since Thursday morning, is being brought back to Mumbai, as the track between Anjani and Chiplun stations declared fit for train movement, Verma said.

According to railway officials, when the flood was at its peak, the water had almost touched the railway bridge and a photograph of the inundation went viral on social media. “The forecast for restoration of Chiplun-Kamthe section of Ratnagiri region over Konkan Railway is 18.00 hrs of 23/07/2021 subject to weather conditions," the KR had said in a tweet on Thursday. While the track hasn’t suffered any damage, the ballast below the tracks and embankment has been washed away in several patches due to the force of the flood water, an official said.

Boulders, ballast and additional labourers have been brought in to restore the damaged portions of the railway line, he said. The 756-km long track of the Konkan Railway runs between Roha, near Mumbai to Thokur near Mangaluru. This route, spread across three states namely Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, is one of the challenging terrains having many rivers, gorges and mountains.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

07339 Yesvantpur - Vasco Da Gama Express from Yesvantpur on July 23

07340 Vasco Da Gama - Yesvantpur Express from Vasco Da Gama July 23

02779 Vasco Da Gama - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express from Vasco Da Gama on July 23

07317 SSS Hubballi - Dadar Express from SSS Hubballi on July 23

07318 Dadar - SSS Hubballi Express from Dadar on July 24 (For want of rake).

02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Vasco Da Gama Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin on July 25

06590 Miraj - KSR Bengaluru Express from Miraj on July 23

08048 Vasco Da Gama - Howrah Express Special

07420 Vasco Da Gama - Tirupati Express Special

07420 / 07022, Vasco Da Gama – Tirupati / Hyderabad Express Special

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAIN

02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vasco Da Gama Express Special which commenced journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin on July 21 is partially cancelled between Londa and Vasco Da Gama

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Express that started journey on July 22 is running with diverted route i.e. via Daund, Wadi, Dharmavaram, Krishnarajapuram, Joiarpettai ‘A’, Erode, Shoranur onward on proper route

06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Thiruvana nthapuram Central Express that started journey on July 22 is running with diverted route i.e. via Miraj, Kurduwadi, Wadi, Dharmavaram, Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai ‘A’, Shoranur onward on proper route.

06333 Veraval - Thiruvananthapuram Central Express that started journey on July 22 is running with diverted route i.e. via Miraj, Kurduwadi,Wadi,Dharmavaram, ,Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai ‘A’, Shoranur onward proper route."

04560 Chandigarh - Kochuveli Express that started journey on July 21 is running with diverted route i.e. via Miraj, Kurduwadi,Wadi, Dharmavaram, ,Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai ‘A’, Shoranur, onwards on proper route.

02475 Hisar - Coimbatore Express that started journey on July 21 is running with diverted route i.e. via Miraj , Kurduwadi, Wadi, Dharmavaram, , Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai ‘A’, Shoranur, on proper route (Now at Khanapur, to be backed to Miraj and reroute).

01022 Tirunelveli- Dadar Express that started journey on July 22 is running with diverted route i.e. via SSS Hubballi, Gadag,Vijayapura , Hotgi, Daund Chord Line, Pune, onward on normal route .

07416 Chhatrapari Sahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) - Tirupali Express that started journey on July 23 will run with diverted route i.e. via Miraj, Kurduvadi, Hotgi, Gadag, onwards on normal route .

09423 Tirunelveli- Gandhidham Express that started journey on July 22 is diverted to run via SSS Hubballi, Gadag, Vijayapu ra, Hotgi,Daund,Pune, onward on normal route. This train arrived SSS Hubballi at 13:05 on July 23.

06507 Jodhpur - KSR Bengaluru Express that started journey on July 22 is diverted to run via Daund, Wadi, Dharmavaram, KSR Bengaluru.

SHORT TERMINATION:

02908 Hapa - Madgaon Express that started journey on July 21 is short terminated at Belagavi and returned Belagavi to Hapa

