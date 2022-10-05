Dussehra in Haryana: Ravana Effigy Falls on Visitors; Several Injured | WATCH

A major accident was averted during the Dussehra carnival in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Wednesday, where the burning effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered there. According to a report by news agency ANI, several spectators gathered to watch Ravana Dahan on the ground were injured during the incident.

In a video of the incident shared by ANI, it can be seen that many people were standing close to the burning effigy of Ravana, when the nearly burnt-out structure starts falling. On seeing the descent of the still burning structure, people start running away from it.

#WATCH | Haryana: A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Some people were injured. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/ISk8k1YWkH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

However, some people still got hurt in the accident. The exact number of injured people is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.

