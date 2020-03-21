Upset over Stalled Court Hearings amid Virus Spread, Inmates Set Portion of Bengal Jail Afire, Many Hurt

Kolkata: A group of inmates set a portion of a correctional home in Bengal on fire and clashed with policemen on Saturday afternoon.

Several inmates and policemen are said to have suffered injuries, but the exact numbers are yet to be known. Sources said an inmate may have been killed in the incident, but there is no official confirmation about this so far.

The prisoners of Dum Dum Correctional Central Jail in North 24 Parganas district are reportedly upset after they learnt there would be no hearing of their cases till March 31 over the coronavirus outbreak.

In one of the biggest-ever jailbreak attempts of recent times in the state, the inmates had managed to smuggle in a large number of bricks, glass bottles, handkerchief soaked in kerosene and match boxes in the prison.

“The inmates burst into anger over various issues, including bar on court hearings till March 31 and demand for payroll. They are also upset about lack of masks and sanitisers on the jail premises despite making repeated requests,” a jail officer told News18.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate Chief Manoj Kumar Verma was informed about a massive clash at Dum Dum jail around 11.45am, following which he rushed to the spot with a large contingent of police force, led by the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Not only did the prisoners set on fire a portion of the jail, they also hurled bricks and crude bombs at policemen on duty. Some of them even tried to snatch weapons from the officers.

Around 12.30pm, a portion of the main building was also set ablaze, following which the inmates put fire to an LPG cyclinder.

Soon after, police fired three rounds of bullets which left one of the inmates critically injured. Several rounds of tear gas shells were also fired to bring the situation under control. Some of the inmates were taken in to preventive custody.

Fire officers tried hard to enter the jail premises even as inmates rained bricks aiming at them and the police force. Till filing of the report, gunshots and explosions were heard inside the jail premises.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose has rushed to the spot. He said, “The situation is very tense. They have set a major portion on fire. The reason behind the clash cannot be revealed now. Our officers are finding it difficult to get access to the area inside.”

A high-level inquiry team has been set by the state jail department. A large number of dreaded under-trials are lodged in the jail, including top Maoist leaders and the kingpin of the Burdwan bomb blast.

