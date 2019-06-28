Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Several Injured as ABVP, TMCP Clash in Howrah College; Union Room Ransacked

Leaders of both the ABVP and the TMCP accused each other of creating trouble in the college which was closed due to summer vacation.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Several Injured as ABVP, TMCP Clash in Howrah College; Union Room Ransacked
Image for representation.
Loading...

Howrah: Students' bodies affiliated to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in a college in Howrah district on Friday, following which its office had to be shut down midway, police said.

The union room of the Ramsaday College in Amta area was also ransacked and 10 youths were reportedly injured in the scuffle.

The police reached the spot and dispersed the warring members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Akhil Bharitiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Personnel of the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were posted in front of the college. Leaders of both the ABVP and the TMCP accused each other of creating trouble in the college which was closed due to summer vacation.

However, its office was open for some work but it was also shut down at 2 pm following the violence.

ABVP leaders alleged that the TMCP workers along with outsiders attacked their activists when they were going to submit a memorandum to the authorities.

TMCP, on the other hand, claimed that ABVP supporters- most of whom are outsiders - entered the union room, ransacked it and assaulted several office-bearers.

Principal Dr Debsankar Mukhopadhyay, who was not present at the college during the clash, said the college authorities will co-operate with the police in its investigation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram