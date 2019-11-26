English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Injured as Militants Lob Grenade Near Kashmir University
The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this noon, a police official said.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Suspected militants lobbed a grenade near Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, injuring three people, the police said.
The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this noon, a police official said.
Further details are awaited.
-
