3 Injured as Militants Lob Grenade Near Kashmir University

Srinagar: Suspected militants lobbed a grenade near Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, injuring three people, the police said.

The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this noon, a police official said.

Further details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.