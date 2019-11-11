Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

At least 10 Injured as Two Trains on Same Track Collide at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad

According to South Central Railway officials, MMTS train rammed into Kongu express which was waiting at the platform, leading to chaos among the passengers and railway station officials.

News18.com

November 11, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
At least 10 Injured as Two Trains on Same Track Collide at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad
MMTS train rammed into Kongu express which was waiting at the railway platform.

Hyderabad: More than 10 people suffered injuries after two trains collided at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

According to South Central Railway officials, MMTS train rammed into Kongu express which was waiting at the platform, leading to chaos among the passengers and railway station officials.

The mishap reportedly took place due to a fault in the signal.

The schedules of several train services are said to have been affected due to the accident. The railway authorities are in the process of rescheduling some trains.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

