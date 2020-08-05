Several Injured in Clashes Over Ram Temple Celebration in Assam's Sonitpur: Police

Several persons were injured in a clash between two communities in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday after a bike rally was organised by Bajrang Dal activists to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said.

To control the situation, police fired in the air and deployed additional forces after many bikes and other vehicles were burnt, they said.

The incident took place when a large number of bikers were heading to a Shiv temple in Bhora Singori in the Thelamara police station area, playing loud music and shouting slogans.

"Locals objected to the group playing loud music in their area. They also asked why the rally was organised when the people were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to arguments, which eventually turned ugly and a clash started," a senior official said.

The local people burnt several bikes and a four-wheeler of the Bajrang Dal members who were also carrying sharp weapons, he added.

"Additional forces have been deployed in the area. The situation is under control now but tense," the official said.

The Bajrang Dal members alleged that at least 12 of them have been injured.