Several Injured, Vehicles Damaged as Locals Assault Officials Enforcing Lockdown in MP's Chitrakoot

Several government staffers were injured and vehicles were damaged after some local people assaulted the officials in Chitrakoot’s Khatik mohalla for imposing lockdown prohibitions on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh.

The authorities had received information that some residents of ward no 6 at Khatik mohalla were not following lockdown rules and also were engaged in unlawful activities. When a police team led by administration officers reached the area, the locals surrounded and pelted stones at them damaging several vehicles. Liquor was being sold in the area while several egg shops were open and some people were also seen playing cards publically.

Several officers including SDM PS Tripathi, Station-in-Charge Santosh Tiwari and others ran for cover when they were attacked. Five Panchayat employees were also injured in the assault. The things were brought under control after the additional deployment of police personnel were summoned in the area.

Protest at Khandwa against police excess

Meanwhile, the members of the Kunbi-Patel community staged a gherao at the SP office in Khandwa against the police assault at Sirsid Banjara village. The incident occurred when Lalit Patel, 21, had tested positive for Covid-19 and a health team that reached his home to take him to the hospital entered into an argument with patient’s mother Laxmibai, who is an anganwadi worker and wanted the son to be home quarantined. According to sources, when police reached there the feud continued and the police team beat up the patient’s parents and sister.

Later, police officers TI Ganpat Kanel and constable Akash were removed after the complaint. The BJP, Congress and Karni Sena too protested against the incident. A viral video of the incident had caused huge furore in the State.

Last year, health survey staff were attacked in Indore’s Taatpatti Bakhal area. Women doctors engaged in contact tracing exercise had sustained injuries in April, 2020, sparking outrage against such acts against the frontline workers. Four people were later arrested and booked under the National Securities Act. Several other accused were also booked under cyber laws for spreading misinformation regarding the novel coronavirus.

