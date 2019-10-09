Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Several Punjab Cops Injured After Haryana Villagers Open Fire at Police Team

A team of Bathinda police had gone to the village in Haryana to arrest a person allegedly involved in drug trade. The raiding team was attacked by the villagers.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Several Punjab Cops Injured After Haryana Villagers Open Fire at Police Team
Representative image.

Bathinda: A Punjab police team carrying out a raid at Desu Jodha village in Haryana came under fire leaving several of the police personnel injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The police team also opened fire in which one villager was killed. The team was rescued by the Haryana police, they said.

A team of Bathinda police had gone to the village in Haryana to arrest a person allegedly involved in drug trade. The raiding team was attacked by the villagers.

According to the police, a man identified as Jagga Singh died in the firing. Two policemen Kamal and Sukhdev were also seriously injured in the incident, they said.

Kamal was hit by a bullet in his abdomen, while Sukhdev also received bullet injuries, police said.

Harjinder, Gurtej and a lady constable Manpreet were also injured. All the five injured personnel have been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda.

The villagers also torched the police vehicle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabwali Kudeep Behniwal, said that they were taking statements of the villagers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram