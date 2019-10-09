Several Punjab Cops Injured After Haryana Villagers Open Fire at Police Team
A team of Bathinda police had gone to the village in Haryana to arrest a person allegedly involved in drug trade. The raiding team was attacked by the villagers.
Representative image.
Bathinda: A Punjab police team carrying out a raid at Desu Jodha village in Haryana came under fire leaving several of the police personnel injured, officials said on Wednesday.
The police team also opened fire in which one villager was killed. The team was rescued by the Haryana police, they said.
A team of Bathinda police had gone to the village in Haryana to arrest a person allegedly involved in drug trade. The raiding team was attacked by the villagers.
According to the police, a man identified as Jagga Singh died in the firing. Two policemen Kamal and Sukhdev were also seriously injured in the incident, they said.
Kamal was hit by a bullet in his abdomen, while Sukhdev also received bullet injuries, police said.
Harjinder, Gurtej and a lady constable Manpreet were also injured. All the five injured personnel have been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda.
The villagers also torched the police vehicle.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabwali Kudeep Behniwal, said that they were taking statements of the villagers.
