Several Students Feared Dead in Massive School Bus Accident in Manipur's Noney District

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 14:15 IST

Imphal, India

Several feared dead in bus accident in Bisnupur-Khoupum Road.

The accident took place as two buses carrying students from Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour

Several students are feared dead following a road accident that occurred on Wednesday morning in Manipur’s Noney District.

The accident took place as two buses carrying students from Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour, as per initial reports.

At least 15 students are feared to be dead and several critically injured, as per initial reports. The official death toll is yet to be confirmed.

The accident reportedly took place along the Bishnupur - Khoupum Road near Longsai Tubung village.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

first published:December 21, 2022, 14:02 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 14:15 IST
Read More