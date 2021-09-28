Several Students Test Positive Covid-19 in HP's Kinnaur As Schools Reopen

In a boarding school in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh 13 students have been found positive for Covid-19 as the schools have been reopened for higher classes. The schools in Himachal Pradesh have been reopened for the students of class 9-12 from September 27.

A total of 28 students have tested positive in the school so far.

The schools were closed in Himachal Pradesh for the last one and a half months. The schools were reopened on Monday only. The physical classes for students below class 8 have not been resumed yet and the decision for the same will be taken by the state government on 8th October .

According to information, on Monday, the health department had collected 131 samples for Covid-19 test and 13 samples were found positive. Among the infected students 9 are girls and 4 are boys. All of the infected students belong to Nichar village in Kinnaur district.

Recently 79 children in a boarding school of Dharampur in Mandi district were also found Covid-19 positive. However, the results of a recent Sero survey in the state showed 85% of people have developed antibodies.

“The total number of active cases in Kinnaur district is 35. A total of 75885 samples of covid-19 have been taken in the district so far and the results of 72406 samples have been found negative. 3479 cases have come positive in the district and the number of deaths due to corona infection in the district is 38,” said Dr Sonam Negi.

As per the records of the state health department, On Monday no deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in the state. A total of 209 fresh cases of Coronavirus were reported in the state in the last 24hours. The death toll in the state has reached 3653 and 218523 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the state so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here