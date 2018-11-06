Several TERI Employees Seek Chairman's Removal After CBI Chargesheet

Several employees of TERI have demanded the removal of Ashok Chawla as Chairman of its Governing Council after he was named in a CBI chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case.However, the Council has decided not to remove him merely on the basis of a chargesheet, which the court is yet to consider.Ajay Mathur, Director General of TERI, and a member of the Council, said that some colleagues had demanded removal of Chawla, who was appointed to the post in 2016."We were approached by some colleagues and the matter was taken up by the Governing Council. It was felt that this is not the right moment to remove him based on a chargesheet. It was felt that the decision is in the best interest of TERI," Mathur told IANS.On July 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet naming Chawla and 17 others as accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. The court, which is hearing the matter (on the issue of taking cognisance of the chargesheet), has asked the CBI to secure the government's nod to prosecute Chawla and others till November 26, the next date of hearing.Chawla has served in senior positions in the government and has been a secretary in key ministries such as Finance, Economic Affairs, and Civil Aviation.