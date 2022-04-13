Several Trains Affected Due to Non-interlocking Work At Somna Railway Station; See List

The non-interlocking work is currently underway at the Somna Railway Station of the Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway. This means that the movement of many trains will be affected on this route from April 14 to 22. The services of trains like Duronto, Mahabodhi, and Puri Express will be affected especially on this route.

Informing about the development, the spokesperson of North Central Railway issued a statement that said, “Due to non-interlocking work at Somna railway station, many express trains will be stopped for 15 minutes to one and a half-hour."

“The movement of these trains will be affected from April 14 to April 22, for which passengers should get their complete running status information from the respective inquiry numbers before making travel plans, so they do not face any kind of problem during the journey," the spokesperson concluded.

Here is the list of affected Indian Railways train services:

Train no. 12282 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto Express will be stopped on April 14, meanwhile, train no. 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga on April 14 and 22 at different stations.

Apart from this, train no. 12398 Mahabodhi Express, train no. 12566 New Delhi-Darbhanga, train no. 12368 Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur will also run on April 14 and 22 and train no. 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar on April 17 and 22.

Train no. 12561 Jaynagar-New Delhi Express will take a halt on April 22 from 15 minutes to one and a half hours in Prayagraj Division. The trains will be stopped at different railway sections and will be run on re-schedule.

