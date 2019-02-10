Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted Due to Ongoing Gujjar Agitation on Railway Tracks in Rajasthan

As many as eighteen trains of the Northern Railways plying on February 10 have been cancelled and thirteen diverted due to the sit-in staged by Gujjar community members on rail tracks in Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur district. The community is agitating to press for their quota demand.Ten trains plying on February 11, 12 trains plying on February 12 and 15 trains plying on February 13 remain cancelled. Besides, 13 trains commencing on February 10, 5 trains commencing on February 11 have been diverted.The blockade by the Gujjar community turned violent on Sunday as protesters pelted stones and the police and vandalised their vehicles. The agitation began on Friday evening which forced the West Central Railway (CWR) to divert, cancel or partially terminate nearly 200 trains in the last two days.The number of trains affected by the agitation is enlisted below:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.