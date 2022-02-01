Indian Railways to Add Extra Coaches in These Trains to Meet Holi 2022 Rush; Check Full List

Indian Railways Updates: Booking train reservations before Holi is a pain for most people. A lot of people visit their homes during this festival but are unable to get a seat. To make things easier for passengers and reduce the pressure on railway compartments, the administration has started adding extra bogies to trains on the occasion of Holi.

The railways has started identifying trains that have long waiting lists. According to official sources, to give relief to the railway passengers on Holi, additional bogies will be added to the trains on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur route for a month. People working in different parts of the country return to their homes at festivals. The bookings on trains to and from Lucknow have already started for dates around March 14.

The railways has decided to put an additional AC III-tier coach in the Gorakhpur-Anand vihar terminus express from February 2 till March 30. In the Gorakhpur-Panvel-Gorakhpur express, an additional AC III-tier coach will be installed from February 1 to March 31.

The Gorakhpur-Kochuveli express, another long-distance train going towards south India, will have an additional sleeper class coach from February 3 to March 31.

The Gorakhpur-Secunderabad express will be carrying additional bogies from February 2 to March 30 and the Gorakhpur-Yasvantpur express from February 5 to March 26. In both these trains, the railway administration has decided to add one additional sleeper class coach.

According to the railway officials, a monitoring cell has been constituted, comprising officers from the commercial and operational sections. This cell will prepare date wise reports of trains. This cell will also greenlight the formation of additional coaches so that the waiting lists for those trains can be shortened.

