Several Trains Via Madhya Pradesh to Remain Cancelled Until February 16. List

Several trains of the Western Railways will remain cancelled in the coming days due to non-interlocking work for the commissioning of Third Line connectivity at Rupaund railway station.

The work has been going on in the Rupaund–Jhalwara double line electrified section of the Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway zone.

Furthermore, till February 15, 2022, train services will remain cancelled owing to non-interlocking work at Singrauli, Churki, Karaila Road, and Mahdeiya railway stations in the Dhanbad Division of the East Central Railway zone.

Here is a list of trains that have been cancelled:

Train No. 22169 Rani Kamlapati to Santragachi Superfast Humsafar Express dated 09.02.2022 will remain cancelled

Train No. 22170 Santragachi to Rani Kamalapati Superfast Humsafar Express, dated 10.02.2022, will remain cancelled from the originating station.

Train No. 22909/22910 Balsad-Puri-Balsad Express Train will remain cancelled both ways. This train passes through Bhopal, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, and Katni South stations and goes to Gujrat.

Train No. 20971/20972 Udaipur-Shalimar-Udaipur Express will remain cancelled on February 12 and 13 trains.

Train No. 22867/22868 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg Superfast Humsafar Express Train will remain cancelled both ways on February 12 and 13.

Train No. 18201/18202 Durg-Navtanwa-Durg Express Train

Train No. 18203/18204 Durg-Kanpur Central-Durg Express Train

Train No. 20471/20472 Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Weekly Express will remain cancelled both ways on February 13 and February 16.

Travellers are advised to verify the status of their train before embarking on their rail excursion.

