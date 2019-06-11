English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Several Trees Uprooted and Houses Destroyed as Heavy Rains Lash Kerala
The Indian Meteorological Department said Piravam in Ernakulam district received the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Cherthala and Nedumangad with 11 cm each.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: With the South West monsoon becoming active over Kerala, heavy to very heavy rains lashed several places in the state, uprooting trees and destroying houses in coastal areas.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Piravam in Ernakulam district received the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Cherthala and Nedumangad here with 11 cm each.
Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) was very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till the morning of June 16, the IMD said in its report
"Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Karnataka Coasts and fishermen have been are advised not to venture into the above mentioned areas," it said.
Over 10 houses were destroyed in coastal areas here due to rough seas. Uprooting of trees were also reported from many districts.
The monsoon rains had claimed three lives in the state on Monday.
Two of the victims, including a woman, were electrocuted on a water-logged road here, while a man died and two others were injured when a tree fell on them in Kochi, police had said.
