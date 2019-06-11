Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Several Trees Uprooted and Houses Destroyed as Heavy Rains Lash Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department said Piravam in Ernakulam district received the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Cherthala and Nedumangad with 11 cm each.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Several Trees Uprooted and Houses Destroyed as Heavy Rains Lash Kerala
Image for representation.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: With the South West monsoon becoming active over Kerala, heavy to very heavy rains lashed several places in the state, uprooting trees and destroying houses in coastal areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Piravam in Ernakulam district received the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Cherthala and Nedumangad here with 11 cm each.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) was very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till the morning of June 16, the IMD said in its report

"Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Karnataka Coasts and fishermen have been are advised not to venture into the above mentioned areas," it said.

Over 10 houses were destroyed in coastal areas here due to rough seas. Uprooting of trees were also reported from many districts.

The monsoon rains had claimed three lives in the state on Monday.

Two of the victims, including a woman, were electrocuted on a water-logged road here, while a man died and two others were injured when a tree fell on them in Kochi, police had said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram