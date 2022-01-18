Several UP Cities Record Temperature Lower Than Shimla as Cold Wave Sweep North India

The cold waves in Uttar Pradesh have intensified and many parts of the state continue to reel under severe conditions and dense fog. In many cities of UP, the temperature is recorded lower than in Shimla, Mussoorie, and Dehradun. On Monday night, Kanpur was recorded as the coldest place with the lowest night temperature followed by Raebareli Fursatganj. The minimum temperature in both areas was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius.

You will be surprised to know that Shimla recorded a minimum night temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

With no sign of the sun, the state was engulfed in a thick layer of fog and clouds. In many cities across the state, the minimum temperature was recorded below 5 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

Muzaffarnagar recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius, Lucknow 4.5 degrees Celsius, Meerut 4.8 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 5 degrees Celsius, Bareilly stood at 5.8 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj at 6, and Gorakhpur stood at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department so far, the cold wave will intensify during the next two days. As per the prediction, the weather is likely to change from January 20. With the weather to be cold for the next two days, there is also a possibility of rainfall from January 21 to January 23.

The reports further showed that due to the influence of western disturbance, the weather will improve from January 19 onwards. Minimum temperatures in Northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next five days.

