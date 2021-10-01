Several Uttarakhand Districts to Receive Heavy Rain in Next 72 Hours, Yellow Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday evening issued a yellow alert for several districts of Uttarakhand for the next 72 hours.

Several districts have been witnessing light to heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. Waterlogging and road damages have been reported from various corners of the state.

The IMD has predicted that several districts of the state will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the mountain and plain areas, and the situation will remain the same till October 3.

The zonal meteorological centre of the IMD has issued an alert for the hilly areas of Kumaon, including Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts, and added that these districts will receive heavy rainfall.

The RMC director Bikram Singh has stated that heavy rains will be witnessed at Kumaon and Garhwal region. “The state will receive continuous rain on October 1 and 2,” added Singh.

Singh also told the media that the state will witness a decline in rainfall after October 4. However, the centre has asked people travelling by road to cancel their trips and plan it after October 4 as there might be possible landslides in the hilly terrain areas of Kumaon, including Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh during the heavy rainfall between October 1 and October 3.

According to the weather department, the South West Monsoon normally ends by September 28 in Uttarakhand, but this year, it will last for at least 10 more days. The South West Monsoon winds may possibly recede from the state after the first week of October.

According to the meteorological department, Uttarakhand has received more than normal rainfall this year. Most of the areas of the districts this monsoon spell has received rainfall as expected and three hilly districts of the state have received rainfall in more than average rainfall this year.

