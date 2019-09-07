Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Several Vehicles Buried in Debris After Landslide Near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand

Traffic on the Badrinath national highway is blocked as the flash flood in a canal breached the road at Govindghat.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Image for representation.
Gopeshwar: More than half a dozen vehicles came under the debris of a landslide at Govindghat on way to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Gopeshwar district on Saturday morning.

District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said there is no information yet about loss of lives in the incident.

Govindghat is the main halt en route to the Himalayan Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.

Rescue teams and District Magistrate Swati Bhadouriya have rushed to the spot.

Traffic on the Badrinath national highway is blocked as the flash flood in a canal breached the road at Govindghat, Joshi said.

