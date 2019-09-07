Several Vehicles Buried in Debris After Landslide Near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand
Traffic on the Badrinath national highway is blocked as the flash flood in a canal breached the road at Govindghat.
Image for representation.
Gopeshwar: More than half a dozen vehicles came under the debris of a landslide at Govindghat on way to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Gopeshwar district on Saturday morning.
District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said there is no information yet about loss of lives in the incident.
Govindghat is the main halt en route to the Himalayan Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.
Rescue teams and District Magistrate Swati Bhadouriya have rushed to the spot.
