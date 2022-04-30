Several Vials of Covid Vaccine Found in Garbage Dump in UP, Probe Ordered

A probe has been ordered after several vials of Covishield vaccine were found in a garbage dump at a community health centre here, officials said on Saturday. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district, Dr Vinod Kumar termed the “wastage of vaccine’ a ‘serious matter’. “An investigation will be ordered and action will be taken against those found guilty," said Kumar. CHC superintendent Dr. Mahendra Bhan Singh said a single vial of Covishied contains 10 doses. According to the rule, a vial of Covishield is opened only when 10 patients are available to take the dose.

“Sometimes if the vial has been opened, and fewer people are present as others didn’t turn up within a few hours, that vial is kept aside." Meanwhile some local residents alleged that despite not taking the second dose of the vaccine, they have been receiving messages on their mobile phone that the second jab has been administered to them. Nirmal Yadav and Vimal Kumar of Tilpai village said they have received messages on their mobile phones that they have taken their second dose. “But in reality we are yet to receive the second dose of the Covishield vaccine," they said.

