Severe Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana; Hisar Freezing at 0.2 Degree Celsius
Hisar was the coldest place in the two states with the minimum settling at 0.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits.
A person crosses a railway track on a cold foggy morning (Image: PTI)
Chandigarh: Severe cold conditions coupled with fog have thrown normal life out of gear in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with many places recording minimum temperatures five to seven notches below normal.
Hisar was the coldest place in the two states with the minimum settling at 0.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits, the meteorological department said here.
The minimum temperatures at Hisar (0.2), Narnaul (0.5), Rohtak (1.8), Karnal (1.5), Sirsa (2), Bathinda (2.3) and Bhiwani (3.9) were even lower than Shimla which registered a low of 4 degrees Celsius.
Most places in Haryana and Punjab witnessed fog with visibility reducing to 600 metres, disrupting air, rail and road traffic in the region.
In a fog related accident, two people died and around 12 were injured in a pile up of 15 vehicles at Delhi-Jaipur highway in Rewari district of Haryana, police said.
Due to cold conditions, one unidentified person died in Chandigarh on Friday night, they said.
Chandigarh settled at a low of 5.1, one notch below normal.
The minimum temperatures at Narnaul, Karnal, Rohtak were five notches below normal at 0.5, 1.5, 1.8 respectively while Bathinda 2.3, Bhiwani 3.9, Ambala 4.1, Amritsar 4.7, Halwara 5.1, Patiala 5.1, Ludhiana 5.6, Adampur 7.2, Pathankot 7.5 were also below normal by one to two notches.
The MeT forecast no relief from the intense cold conditions during the next three days besides predicting dense fog in Punjab and Haryana.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- The Lion Returns: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ready for New Chapter at AC Milan
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years