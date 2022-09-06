Severe Head Trauma, Vital Organs Injured & Haemorrhage: Here's What Autopsy Report Says About Cyrus Mistry's Death

The death of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and his co-passenger were caused by severe head trauma and multiple injuries to vital organs, the autopsy revealed. A provisional autopsy report stated that Mistry suffered a head injury which led to bleeding and a severe chest injury.

Mistry (54) and Pandole were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat along with two other persons when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, around 100 km from here, on Sunday afternoon. Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats, were killed.

The mortal remains were brought to JJ Hospital from Kasa sub-district hospital in Palghar at around midnight on Monday. The autopsies were done at 2:30 am.

The autopsy of Mistry revealed severe head trauma, which led to a haemorrhage. There were multiple fractures in the chest, head region, thigh and neck.

According to doctors, such injuries are suffered when there is a major jolt to the body, like when the car goes from 100 to zero.

“The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the speed of the car. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma, the medical officer said. The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of the death, he said.

As a standard procedure, the viscera sample will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Kalina area here for a detailed analysis, he added. The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident.

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was sitting in the front seat, survived with injuries. The bodies were later brought to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai where doctors conducted the autopsy.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here