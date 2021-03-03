india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Severed Calf Head Found on Roadside in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi; FIR Lodged
1-MIN READ

Severed Calf Head Found on Roadside in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi; FIR Lodged

Representative image (Reuters image).

Representative image (Reuters image).

A police spokesperson said the calf head was found at the Mandi Mohalla locality of Reasi town.

A case was registered in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday after the severed head of a calf was found on a roadside in the region. A police spokesperson said the calf head was found at the Mandi Mohalla locality of Reasi town.

The case was registered at the Reasi police station under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said. Citing preliminary investigation, the spokesman said the calf head was placed on the roadside to disturb peace, communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments of locals.

An investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding that an autopsy was conducted.

Tags
first published:March 03, 2021, 19:16 IST
Loading...