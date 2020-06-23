INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Severed Feet, Wrapped in Newspaper, Recovered in Chandigarh

Anil killed the two men with an axe, while they were sleeping. (Representative image)

Anil killed the two men with an axe, while they were sleeping. (Representative image)

The feet were sent to the mortuary of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16.

  • IANS Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Share this:

Panic gripped the city as police on Tuesday recovered two severed feet, wrapped in a newspaper, on a cycle path on Sector 17 road. The feet seem to be of a woman, a police official said.

The police suspect the woman might have been murdered.

The feet were sent to the mortuary of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading