Severed Feet, Wrapped in Newspaper, Recovered in Chandigarh

The feet were sent to the mortuary of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16.
- IANS Chandigarh
- Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Panic gripped the city as police on Tuesday recovered two severed feet, wrapped in a newspaper, on a cycle path on Sector 17 road. The feet seem to be of a woman, a police official said.
The police suspect the woman might have been murdered.
