Severed Head, Chopped Body Parts of a Woman Found Scattered in Delhi Field ​

Personnel from the Alipur police station reached the spot and recovered the remains, Guarav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
Representative Image of a crime scene.
New Delhi: The dismembered body of a woman was found scattered in a field in outer Delhi's Alipur, police said on Tuesday.

Police said some parts of the body were stuffed in a sack, while some other, including the severed head, were lying scattered in the isolated plot.

Prima facie, it seems the body of a woman, they said, adding that the remains have been sent for an autopsy.

Police said a passerby informed them about a sack lying in the plot around 6 pm on Monday. Personnel from the Alipur police station reached the spot and recovered the remains, Guarav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said.

There were injury marks on some body parts and police suspect that these have been mauled by stray dogs. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Sharma said.

Police said they were scanning profiles of missing persons registered at various police stations across the district and adjoining areas to identify the victim.

