Severed Head Found Five Days After Cops Recover Woman's Torso in Mumbai

Acting on a tip-off, the police searched Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and found the chopped head, suspected to have been thrown from a bridge, near the railway track in the area late Saturday night.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Police have recovered a severed head near a railway track here, five days after the torso of a woman was found in suburban Vidyavihar, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police searched Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and found the chopped head, suspected to have been thrown from a bridge, near the railway track in the area late Saturday night, he said.

"The severed head was found near the rail track below the SCLR bridge. Since the place is not so far from where the woman's torso was earlier recovered, we suspect that the head may be of the deceased," the official said.

It was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for an examination, the official said, adding that a DNA test would also be conducted to find out if it belonged to the killed woman.

"We will send the head for DNA testing as it is suspected to be of the woman whose torso was found earlier," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Niyati Thakar told PTI.

The torso was found on December 30 on Kirod Road in Vidyavihar area. The next day, two chopped legs, wrapped in a rexin sheet, were found dumped in a dustbin in suburban Ghatkopar.

Viscera of the victim was sent to a forensic laboratory for DNA sampling, the police said. This is the third such case in recent past wherein dismembered bodies -- one of a man and another of a young woman -- were found in the metropolis. Police have arrested the accused persons in both these cases.

