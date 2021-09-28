Sewer Water Floods Streets of Varanasi; Locals, Tourists Face Trouble

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation is in a literal puddle these days. The city, also the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, has been selected under the Smart City Mission phase-I by the government of India.

However, it seems that none of the efforts are paying off much since the city is overflowing with sewer water these days. One of the worst-affected areas in the city is Nagwan where sewer water has been flowing on the streets for months on the road leading to the Ravidas Ghat.

The roads, severely inundated by sewer water, are nothing short of a disaster for the locals, as well as the tourists, in Varanasi at this time of the year. The situation is so bad that the tourists have to wade through the dirty water of the sewer currently flooding the streets and by-lanes of Kashi.

Nilesh, who is on a visit to Varanasi, said that the streets and ghats of Varanasi are very beautiful, but a lot of filth also exists on the roads that lead to these ghats. Due to this, the tourists are facing a lot of problems commuting across the city. Aman Alam, a resident of Nagwan, said that the condition of the road leading to Ravidas Ghat has been pathetic for the last three months as most of the sewers on this route are overflowing throughout the day.

Due to this, the locals, too, face a lot of problems. Complaints have been registered with the officials of the Municipal Corporation as well as the public representatives, but they appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

